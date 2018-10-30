Letters

Review-Journal’s Heller endorsement misses the mark

Simon Skold Las Vegas
October 29, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

I was disappointed to see the newspaper endorse Dean Heller over Jacky Rosen for U.S. Senate, citing Sen. Heller’s experience (Oct. 21 Review-Journal). As a matter of fact, Sen. Heller’s experience is exactly the reason I’m voting against him. He’s experienced at trying to cut health care and at voting against the interests of Nevadans. It’s time Nevadans vote against him.

Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell love Sen. Heller’s experience. He’s voted in lockstep with them more than 92 percent of the time. Insurance companies love Sen. Heller’s experience. They’ve given him more than $670,000 since 2013. Me? I do not love Sen. Heller’s experience. What I love is affordable health care.

I’ll pass on Sen. Heller. Jacky Rosen’s got my vote.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like