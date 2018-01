What does that say about the suburb?

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

I want to commend the Review-Journal and reporter Sandy Lopez for great reporting on the Henderson scandal regarding the widespread corruption in the city government and police department (“Harassment in Henderson,” Sunday Review-Journal). Hair-raising.

If I may borrow a phrase from President Trump: Does this make Henderson a s—-hole city?