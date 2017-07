He writes uplifting articles about issues and people. We need these articles in this troubled time.

My husband and I are old-school newspaper readers and we have enjoyed the Review-Journal for 26 years. We are dismayed, however, by the rabid rants of Wayne Alan Root.

Yet we thoroughly enjoy reading Paul Harasim. He writes uplifting articles about issues and people. We need these articles in this troubled time. Thank you for printing Mr. Harasim’s fine journalism.