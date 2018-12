Mitchell Kirk/The Kokomo Tribune via AP

The Review-Journal’s recent series on fire deaths was timely and important. I lost my mother in a fire 10 years ago due to unwired smoke alarms. I just recently had wired alarms fail. After an online search, l found that most alarm systems can be expected to become ineffective after 10 years. It is best to replace all at one time — and always at or before the 10-year time frame.

Perhaps lawmakers should require timely replacements in any unit not in compliance with today’s codes.