Review-Journal’s Wayne Allyn Root expresses the thoughts of many Americans

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Review-Journal for Wayne Allyn Root’s column. It expresses the thoughts and beliefs of the majority of America, even if they do not express it.

If Democrats continue on the path they have chosen, I believe the polls indicating they will gain seats in the upcoming midterm elections are highly overrated.

I relish the fact that President Donald Trump is not a lawyer or career politician.

I am a retired educator who joined the union for one year (1979) before dropping out because of its political and social agenda.

The Tax Relief Act has already opened the eyes of individuals. It will continue to do so as they see the financial benefits for themselves, as well as for the country.

I wish all politicians/lawyers had at least one hands-on filthy job during their formative years. They might appreciate what the real America is.

Democrats always play the “fair” card. Life has never been fair and never will be, this side of heaven. Some of us have had to climb over a 10-foot wall, others, a 2-foot wall. If you use it as an excuse, you’ll set yourself up for failure — or, worse, dependency.

Wayne Allyn Root expresses the virtues and values that should be held in high esteem by all Americans.