RICH LOWRY: Yes, we need a $1.5 trillion defense budget

Finally, the United States will follow through on its NATO commitments. That’d be the cheeky interpretation of President Donald Trump’s announcement, via Truth Social, that he wants the U.S. defense budget to be $1.5 trillion.

This would represent a stunning 50 percent increase over the current budget and put the U.S. right around 5 percent of GDP, the target level that NATO countries recently adopted at Trump’s insistence. The details and follow-through will matter, but on its own terms, the Trump declaration is of epic significance.

Such a historic buildup would meet the moment — it’s never made sense that the United States would enter a period of heightened risk of great power conflict at a time when it has difficulty replenishing its missile stocks. It would match the predilections of a president who enjoys throwing his weight around. If Trump wants to speak loudly and carry a big stick, it requires the resources to build and maintain the stick. And it would match his vision of a world-class military. You can’t have a Golden Dome — Trump’s project for an enhanced missile defense — or a Golden Fleet — his notion of a nextgeneration navy — without a Golden Defense Budget.

A $500 billion increase would roughly match the total annual spending of all non-U.S. NATO countries. The percentage increase would be highest since the Korean War and double the biggest annual increases of the Reagan years.

The Trump proposal would not just be a down payment on that promise, but a big step toward fulfilling it. If our military is highly proficient — as demonstrated in the Venezuela raid — it also doesn’t have the materiel to wage a protracted major war. Defense analyst Mackenzie Eaglin of the American Enterprise Institute recently noted that, during the short Israel-Iran war, we fired 150, or one-quarter, of our THAAD missiles, exceeding our annual purchase rate by three times. In the Red Sea, the Navy fired more Tomahawks in January 2024 than it bought in all of 2023.

These shortfalls, as Eaglin points out, are especially disturbing when compared to the building capacity of our adversaries. Whereas the Russians make more than 300,000 artillery shells a month, we make only 40,000 155mm shells. “Beijing builds six naval combatant ships,” she writes, “for every 1.8 ships the U.S. builds.”

In his new book, “War and Power,” scholar Phillips Payson O’Brien relates how wars between great powers are usually not won by brilliant battle plans or by the commitment or proficiency of the troops. Rather, it is productive capacity — and the ability to degrade that of the enemy while maintaining or increasing your own — that makes the difference. The Nazis weren’t going to win the Battle of Britain when the Brits were producing twice as many aircraft as Hitler.

The United States needs to make sure that it is not over-investing in the weapons systems of the past, although a defense budget on the scale that Trump is discussing would relieve some pressure from these choices. We could very well have our traditional subs and jet fighters, and our cutting-edge drones, too. Trump’s taste for gilding everything can be over the top. It’d be a national service, though, if he manages to make the U.S. defense budget golden.

