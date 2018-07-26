Ricky Barlow pays the price

Creators.com

After reading the Saturday article on the sentencing of former Las Vegas City Councilman Ricki Barlow, I immediately thought of District Attorney Steve Wolfson’s campaign manager Audrie Locke, who stole campaign funds from her boss. I ask: Where is the justice for Ms. Locke’s wrongdoing? Is there something I missed?

It looks as if Barlow is getting a severe punishment in comparison to Ms. Locke, who had to be cornered to tell the truth and still holds a position of public trust. It saddens me that there is apparently still such a nasty racial divide in our system of law.

What a joke and a mockery of our American values. We nail the man who pleads guilty and openly accepts his punishment, and we let a true crook off the hook with gambling therapy, etc.