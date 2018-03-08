Rideshare services offer more to consumers than cabs, public transport

The reasons for the popularity of Uber and Lyft in Las Vegas go far beyond just monetary considerations.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

In reference to the March 1 Review-Journal editorial, “Uber, Lyft pulling riders from public transportation?”

While the the depiction of the illicit Las Vegas taxi cartel and local public transportation being battered by ride-share services is accurate, the editorial fails to state the underlying causes.

Public transportation being offered by the Regional Transportation Commission in Clark County is horribly inefficient but considerable less expensive and marginally more reliable than taxicab services. For years, the Las Vegas taxi cartel has undermined any attempt to create a more efficient and cost-effective public transportation alternative.

The reasons for the popularity of Uber and Lyft in Las Vegas go far beyond just monetary considerations. To date, the RTC operates only an expensive and inefficient public bus system that is unreliable, at best. With the legalization of long-hauling by the Las Vegas Taxicab Authority, the average cost for a ride in a local cab has skyrocketed. Ride-share vehicles not only tend to be be much less expensive, cleaner and more comfortable than taxicabs or public transportation, they have also proven to be safer and faster than the taxicabs or any RTC alternative.

These reasons are why Uber and Lyft continue to expand in service and popularity despite the best efforts to undermine them by a handful of families who own every taxicab in Las Vegas.