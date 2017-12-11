Right-wing narrative on taxes is pure fiction

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

I’m writing to address the contentions in Thomas Hurd’s letter titled “Tax code,” mainly because they’re so inaccurate. He says, “The taxpayers of low-tax states (such as Nevada) should not have to subsidize spendthrift states such as New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California and others.”

Now for the truth. The five least federally dependent states, meaning states that receive the least back from the federal government for what they pay: Delaware, Minnesota, New Jersey, Illinois, California. The five most federally dependent states: Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico, Alabama, West Virginia. Notice a pattern here?

The narrative of the right wing is pure fiction. The reality is that high-tax states subsidize low-tax states year after year. High-tax states are generally also high-income states, which means they pay more federal income taxes. And now Republicans want them to pay federal taxes on state taxes.

Mr. Hurd also contends it isn’t fair for those who are mortgage-free to “subsidize” those who pay mortgage interest and take a deduction. Let’s take that further: Why should those of us who don’t have children be forced to “subsidize” those who do in the form of property taxes that are used to fund education?

Reality: If people can’t deduct mortgage interest, they’ll buy fewer homes. Lower demand means falling values. And if childless people don’t have to pay property taxes, education suffers — and society along with it. We pay because, in some direct or indirect way, it will benefit us all.