When the Review-Journal started running opinion pieces by Wayne Allyn Root, Victor Joecks and Debra J. Saunders, I assumed your editorial pages could not get more right-wing. With your addition of editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez, you have proved me wrong.
Right wing opinions proliferating
When the Review-Journal started running opinion pieces by Wayne Allyn Root, Victor Joecks and Debra J. Saunders, I assumed your editorial pages could not get more right-wing. With your addition of editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez, you have proved me wrong.
September 20, 2018 - 9:00 pm