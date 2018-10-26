RJ columnist reveals hypocrisy on political violence

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Did anyone notice that Victor Joeck’s Oct. 19 column, “Left keeps playing footsie with mob violence,” appeared a day after President Donald Trump’s rally in Montana? That was the rally at which Mr. Trump amused the crowd with his praise for Rep. Greg Gianforte’s assault on a reporter. His peace-loving, MAGA-hat-wearing audience cheered.

Mr. Joecks seems appropriately outraged at political violence directed at conservatives by liberals. I am waiting to read of Mr. Joeck’s outrage at Mr. Trump’s praise of criminal assault.

If we hear nothing from Mr. Joecks condemning President Trump’s promotion of political mayhem, I guess we can at least appreciate the irony and hypocrisy that is evinced by Mr. Joeck’s double standard.