RJ columnist smears Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

In his Sunday column, Wayne Allyn Root states that he does not lie. But he is fast to make up fabrications. He rushes to judgment claiming he suspects that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not pay taxes on her tips as a bartender.

Mr. Root ignores IRS policies for those in such positions. Depending of various factors, a certain level of tips is assumed to have been received. In addition if she did not receive enough tips to bring her wages up to minimum wage, her boss would have to make up the difference. So it is to his benefit to track her tips.

Mr. Root has placed himself in the proverbial glass house. How honest is Mr. Root on his tax returns? We can all guess about the transgressions of others. But absent actual proof, I suggest Mr. Root stick to real facts and skip the gratuitous character assassination.