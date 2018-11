AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File

I read your Nov. 12 article on the Rock n’ Roll Marathon. Well, for those of us who work on the Strip, it was a nightmare. I work at the Miracle Mile Shops in Planet Hollywood. We closed early because swing-shift people couldn’t get to work. I overheard security people saying how their relief shift also couldn’t get to work to relieve them.

I’ve gone to the Strip on New Year’s Eve and never had the problems I had Sunday trying to leave the area. It was a disaster.