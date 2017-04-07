Root attack on Harry Reid borders on hate speech

Harry Reid. AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A reasonable argument could be made not to name a big airport after a politician who some people may not like, but the venom spewed in Wayne Allyn Root’s commentary, (“Naming airport after Reid would be a branding disaster,” March 23 Review-Journal) borders on hate speech.

Mr. Root makes up phony statistic after phony unsubstantiated statistic, such as “90 percent of Democrats haven’t a clue who Harry Reid is” and “Republicans outside Nevada despise Harry Reid. He is Public Enemy No. 1.” Mr. Root has also somehow proclaimed “62 million people [who voted for Trump] think Harry Reid is the devil.” I guess Mr. Root is aware of some scientific poll of every single Trump voter that I never heard of.

A true statesman and hero such as Harry Reid doesn’t need me or anyone else defending his stellar record. But I do support Mr. Root’s idea of a non-controversial name such as Las Vegas International Airport. Because every time I land at Republican George “read my lips, no new taxes” Bush International in Houston or Republican admitted white supremacist John Wayne Airport in Orange County it does make me want to gag and vomit.