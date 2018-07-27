Rossi Ralenkotter did an excellent job and should now bow out gracefully

Rather than seeking a “golden retirement” package when he steps down, perhaps he should consider making a quick and quiet departure.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Rossi Ralenkotter. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

So Rossi Ralenkotter, CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, is planning to retire (Sunday Review-Journal), but perhaps not too gracefully. In fact, it is said that he has hired an attorney to formulate a “retirement package,” which he will ostensibly present to the LVCVA’s board of directors for approval.

No one can deny that Mr. Ralenkotter has been instrumental to the development of our city during his 45-year career with the authority. During the past 20 years, his negotiating skills and penchant for thinking outside the box — “What happens here stays here” — have put Las Vegas on the world map, fostered incredible increases of resorts on the Strip and off, and played an important role in bringing NHL hockey, professional soccer, women’s professional basketball and NFL football here. Our city and county owe the utmost gratitude for Mr. Ralenkotter’s efforts on behalf of us all.

Mr. Ralenkotter has been handsomely rewarded in his position with the authority — in salary, bonuses and considerable perks. Rather than seeking a “golden retirement” package when he steps down, perhaps he should consider making a quick and quiet departure from the authority, which is now being investigated for possible violations of the law regarding the misuse of airline vouchers.

Mr. Ralenkotter will receive a generous annual pension, which he richly deserves. At his age and with his admitted health concerns, it seems that a classy retirement, rather than a contentious demand for more money, would preserve his reputation and his peace of mind.