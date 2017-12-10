Ruben Kihuen should resign

Rep. Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

We, the voters, send people to Washington to represent us and to get our share of the federal pie. Through his actions, Rep. Ruben Kihuen has truly failed to represent Nevada.

There are people in higher places who know more than we do about these sexual harassment allegations. If anyone loses credibility with the leaders of government, then we the people lose. When leaders in Washington call for him to step down, his credibility is gone.

If Rep. Kihuen refuses to step down, he will just sit and do nothing but take up space. Congressional leaders will bypass Nevada due to his actions. Thanks to his loss of credibility, Rep. Kihuen will not be able to represent our district. He must step aside. The worst thing for him is that he may have to go get a job in the real world.