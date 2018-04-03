Rules of the road for Las Vegas bicycle riders

In response to the Saturday letter from Edie Krieger about in which direction a safe bike rider should ride: A bike rider must be riding with the traffic. The reason is very simple. Drivers pulling out from a side street look to their left, not to their right. If a bike is riding against the traffic, it will be hit 100 percent of the time.

A biker follows the rules of the road, just as a driver does. Imagine a car driving in the opposite direction of the flow of cars.

Please be safe and watch out for bike riders at all times.