Russian meddling in the election? Were you unable to vote?

Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

In his recent letter to the Review-Journal, Richard Strickland criticizes the paper for not making editorial comments regarding Russian interference in our elections. I would like to respond by saying that there was no Russian interference in our 2016 election. The last I looked, I was able to vote, I did not wake up dazed and confused, I was able to find my way to the polling station, and I was able to cast my vote.

The only interference that occurred was by the Democratic National Committee and the Clintons to make a false dossier with the help from the Russians so the Obama administration could falsely wiretap Trump Tower. I would like to know where Mr. Strickland gets his information — obviously, it must be coming from NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, PBS or MSNBC or the rest of the fake news programs out there.

Here is what I know: Donald Trump won the election, He is the president, and dirty lying Hillary Clinton is not.