Samantha Bee vitriol highlights disturbing trend

Samantha Bee. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

In regard to the recent comments made by Samantha Bee about the first lady:

You must listen to the talk shows to know what the right is appalled about. They are shocked at the crude, belligerent voices spewing hate and disrespect. They’re unsettled by the name calling. It’s so infantile. They hate the baiting of opponents. It’s so adolescent. They long for a time when people could disagree without accusing the other side of being disgraceful human beings.

They’re sincere. It’s really a strange and eerie exercise to view from outside the box.