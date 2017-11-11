Sanctimonious letter writer should avoid Las Vegas if he chooses

Nobody heals fully after a mass murder. But they do move forward, and they go on with their lives.

Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal

In response to Greg Monaco’s Tuesday letter, “Avoiding Vegas”: Mr. Monaco writes from Oregon that it would be “an obscene affront to the victims” for him to come to Vegas to “eat, drink and be merry” given the recent Strip shooting. Give me a break. Do we suspend all of life’s activities when evil strikes us?

On that basis, Mr. Monaco should stay in his house and never travel again because there are mass shootings, stabbings and terrorist truck killings in virtually every major city.

And there will continue to be.

Las Vegas is an adult playground — and always will be. Boston didn’t cancel it’s marathon. New York didn’t pull up its sidewalks. Nobody heals fully after a mass murder. But they do move forward, and they go on with their lives as a testament to the joy their loved ones represented.

Go forth and live your life. Come to Las Vegas or don’t come. But we could do with a little less of your sanctimonious morality, thank you very much.