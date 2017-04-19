Satire on California-Nevada nuptials might have some merit

Hayne Palmour IV/San Diego Union-Tribune via AP

The Sunday commentary, “A marriage proposal,” was interesting but left out one glaring fact: Only Clark County wants to be California, particularly most of Las Vegas and the surrounding areas.

Perhaps a viable trade could be made here: most of Clark County goes to California while several counties in northern California go to Nevada (there may even be a few counties in Oregon that would also rather join Nevada). It seems both sides would be happy with this deal — at least for a while, till the “great socialist republic of California” ran out of other people’s money.