Letters

Satire on California-Nevada nuptials might have some merit

David Jaronik Pahrump
April 18, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

The Sunday commentary, “A marriage proposal,” was interesting but left out one glaring fact: Only Clark County wants to be California, particularly most of Las Vegas and the surrounding areas.

Perhaps a viable trade could be made here: most of Clark County goes to California while several counties in northern California go to Nevada (there may even be a few counties in Oregon that would also rather join Nevada). It seems both sides would be happy with this deal — at least for a while, till the “great socialist republic of California” ran out of other people’s money.

