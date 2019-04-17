Savaging the public trust

Creators.com

RJ reporters Arthur Kane and Jeff German are doing a fine job of revealing how taxpayers are subsidizing the lifestyles of the rich and greedy (“Taxpayers Got the Bill,” Sunday).

It seems the salaries and benefit packages aren’t enough for some folks, and they feel justified helping themselves to even more perks. Worse, they seem to feel entitled.

Every single resident is a stakeholder and ought to be outraged at the flagrant spending on the taxpayer dime. These individuals need to be held accountable.