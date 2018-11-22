Letters

Scaremongering against Democrats is a sorry tactic

John Pauli Las Vegas
November 21, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In his amusing Saturday letter, Bruce Blough claims Democrats will raise property taxes. Any evidence? Nope. And he argues Democrats will cause increased gang activity around the valley. I guess I missed that part of their campaign rhetoric.

How about we let the candidates say what they believe? I think they made it clear. They favor improvements in health care, quality education and, yes, gun registration as was voted on in 2016, along with bump-stock controls.

I love Nevada because we do common sense and bipartisan problem-solving. We don’t fall into the political hack syndrome of making up claims.

