School begging another money grab for Clark County schools

Michele Wooldridge seeks to grab even more money for Twitchell Elementary by shamelessly begging for donations on their school billboard (“Begging for a budget boost,” Tuesday Review-Journal). Nevada taxpayers are already paying through the nose for the Clark County School District. One has only to look at the salaries of the top tier of the school system to see where the money is being funneled. It’s time for them to give back to the children. Begging for money from the public only worsens the problem.