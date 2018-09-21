Letters

School begging another money grab for Clark County schools

Debora Baca Overton
September 20, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Michele Wooldridge seeks to grab even more money for Twitchell Elementary by shamelessly begging for donations on their school billboard (“Begging for a budget boost,” Tuesday Review-Journal). Nevada taxpayers are already paying through the nose for the Clark County School District. One has only to look at the salaries of the top tier of the school system to see where the money is being funneled. It’s time for them to give back to the children. Begging for money from the public only worsens the problem.

ad-high_impact_4
More in Letters
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like