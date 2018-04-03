School shootings aren’t necessarily about guns

Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP

In the almost 200 years of our country’s existence prior to 1962 or 1963, how many mass school shootings were there? In the 50-plus years since 1962 or 1963, how many mass school shootings have there been?

School prayer and Bible readings in schools were banned around 1962 or 1963.

These school shootings are not about guns. Between 1,300 and 3,000 kids die in the United States each year due to some type of gun. But more than 1.2 million children are murdered in the womb each year in the United States. Where is the outrage for that?

It’s about morality, not weapons.