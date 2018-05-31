School Trustee Kevin Child has shaken up the status quo

Clark County School District trustee Kevin Child. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

In response to your May 25 editorial regarding the school board race featuring incumbent Kevin Child:

Mr. Child seems to have upset the status quo and some of those on the board, and that is not necessarily a bad thing. On the other hand, I read in the Review-Journal that one of his opponents, Irene Cepeda, changed her name from Irene Zepeda so that she would appear above Mr. Child on the primary ballot. This, to me, seems to be a direct attempt to deceive the voting public and, therefore, the taxpayers. What else is she hiding?

Given that choice, my vote would be for Kevin Child.