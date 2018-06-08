Letters

Schools not preparing students for the Las Vegas workforce

Robert Bencivenga Henderson
June 7, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

Your Sunday editorial “Qualified workers” was to the point. But it omitted two areas that are slipping under the radar — charter schools and religious schools. While there are certainly outstanding institutions in both of those categories that do an admirable job preparing their students for future employment, there are — sadly — those that do not.

After retiring from the Clark County School District, I have had part-time assignments in both types of schools. In some cases, the main focus of some charter schools is the survival of the administration, not the education of the students. And, in some religious schools, academics take a back seat — way back — to the student’s religious training.

