Scott Dozier cheats the hangman

Two-time killer Scott Dozier. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Scott Dozier did right with his prison house suicide (Sunday Review-Journal). Two families waiting for an 11-year execution were brought closure by Dozier’s own doing. Dozier’s friend said this turn of events is “a reason for the Legislature to eliminate the death penalty in 2019.”

Nevada has a near-bottom public education system and a poor health care system. Pervasive joke: How do you get good health care in Las Vegas? Get a plane ticket and fly elsewhere. Now the thought of no death penalty? Perfect trifecta. Nevada will be known as the sun and fun and gun capital of America.