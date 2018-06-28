Letters

Search for civility is a two-way street

Robert Bencivenga Henderson
June 28, 2018 - 12:13 am
 

Your Tuesday editorial “Searching for civility” was absolutely disingenuous. How can you rail against the actions of some people publicly shaming Trump administration officials while never commenting on the president’s constant public shaming of people via Twitter? From dying war heroes to late night show hosts to political opponents, the president gives no quarter. Actions of both parties are bad for the country, but for some reason, you give the president a pass.

