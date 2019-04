Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Steve Sebelius is correct in his assessment of Senate Bill 224, which would make it much more difficult to determine who gets what and how much as far as state employees go (Sunday Review-Journal). The operative words here are “civil servants.” That means you work for the taxpayer who pays your bills. You always have the option of going to the private sector.

Maybe somebody should look into the campaign donations to the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Julia Ratti, D-Sparks.