Secondhand smoke and Las Vegas casinos

I have long thought that Station Casinos should take the lead in banning smoking. They “love locals.” They don’t cater to visitors from foreign countries where there are higher smoking rates. They have created a family entertainment center with movies and bowling, children’s game spots and good restaurants.

I know a lot of people who don’t go to casinos because of the smoke. Only 15.7 percent of Nevadans smoke. What about the 84.3 percent of the rest of us?