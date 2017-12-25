Letters

Sen. Dean Heller should be ashamed for voting for tax cuts

Tracy Kamhi Las Vegas
December 24, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Shame on Sen. Dean Heller. In 10 years, the top 1 percent of Americans will get 60 percent of the cuts from the Republican tax bill. We, the middle class, will have a 10 percent increase in our taxes. Not to mention, Sen. Heller just voted to send $39 billion to foreign businesses. Shame, shame, shame.

In addition, 13 million people will now lose health care. And I am trying to figure out how my family is going to prepare to be hit with the trillion-dollar deficit that is coming our way.

I saw my parents struggle after the Reagan/Bush trickle-down debacle. I guess Sen. Heller decided it was my turn. Shame.

