Ron Moers’ May 6 letter on opioid prescription rules covers most of my thoughts on the subject. I use a lower-level pain med, not an opioid, and I am subject to the same level of humiliation and indignity.

Rather than subject myself to more embarrassment, I may forego these meds and see how bad the pain gets. If intolerable, I may check in to marijuana. During my last visit to the pain doc, I didn’t even get a pat on the head and a lollipop.