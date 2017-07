I watched a criminal investigation TV program recently in which a man was guilty of rape and murder of a young woman. He got 17 years in prison.

Gregory Burleson, who was one of the protesters at the Bunkerville standoff, was sentenced to 68 years in prison for being a demonstrator and exercising his First Amendment rights (“First prison term imposed in Bunkerville standoff case,” Thursday Review-Journal). He hurt no one.

That’s called “equal justice under the law.”