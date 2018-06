It is a sad state of affairs when illegal emigrants have more rights than U.S. citizens. If citizens of the United States are arrested, their children are taken from them. No if, ands or buts about it.

A member of the Central American migrant caravan, holding a child, looks through the border wall toward a group of people gathered on the U.S. side in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, April 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik)

If the Democrats have their way about everything, we might as well ask Mexico to annex the United States.