Shedding light on gun control and the Question 1 debate

Passing law after law that affect only the law-abiding gun owner does nothing to prevent one moron from selling an illegal gun to another moron.

The Dec. 17 commentary by Don Turner of the Nevada Firearms Coalition was the best description I’ve heard to date about Question 1 and the futility of trying to enforce it (“The debate over Question 1 rages on”). Mr. Turner articulated the position of Nevada sportsmen quite clearly and without the usual hyperbolic, anti-gun rantings of the liberal left.

People in this state need to know the facts when the term “gun control” comes up. Passing law after law that affect only the law-abiding gun owner does nothing to prevent one moron from selling an illegal gun to another moron. And the laws would not prevent that even if they were written in a manner that the FBI could actually legally participate in the process.

If Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson paid more attention to prosecuting those who violate our gun laws, and less time coveting higher political office, perhaps many of the issues surrounding measures such Question 1 would clear up. In other words, Mr. Wolfson, let’s regulate the morons, not the guns.

Every sportsman in Nevada in general, and every gun owner in particular, is thankful for the wisdom and leadership of Don Turner. He brings to the table common sense and a deep familiarity with the issues, and we are very lucky to have him as an advocate for our side.