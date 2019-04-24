Shenanigans in Carson City

David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidguzman1985

If you aren’t watching the bill proposals floating around Carson City, you should be. After electing a Democratic governor and lieutenant governor and electing mostly Democrats to the Assembly and state Senate, we are reaping what they want to sow. Laws that are alive and well in California are coming to Nevada.

For instance, one proposal being considered would impose an appointment system for judges instead of having the people elect our judges, as we do now. Anyone else see problems with that idea?

Nevada used to be “home of the free.” How long will it remain so?