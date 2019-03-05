Shine the light on PERS

Creators.com

Rarely do I agree with the opinions of columnist Victor Joecks, but bringing the Public Employees’ Retirement System of Nevada into the sunlight is one that I do agree with. (Friday Review-Journal).

I am a grateful recipient of PERS benefits and have no problem with anyone knowing how much I receive, how long I worked and for what agency I did so. Why? Because I earned my benefits with the very hard work of teaching students the skills they needed to be successful.

If it were not for the defined-benefits portion of my compensation package that Mr. Joecks so vehemently loathes, I would not have taught for Clark County because the stated dollar compensation was inadequate.