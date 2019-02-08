Should we demand the president have extensive politican experience?

I have a hard time understanding the thinking behind the Monday letter “Better resume,” which argued a candidate for president should have a college degree, be at least 45 years old and have extensive political experience.

A government “for the people and by the people” means just that. I do not need to list the many brilliant and successful people who dropped out of college or never went.

I can go on forever about what “experienced politicians” have done to destroy a once strong and independent nation that is now not first in anything relevant in the world.