Smart guys don’t always make great presidents

Ray Kolander Las Vegas
August 12, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

In his Thursday letter to the editor headlined “Lie after lie,” Timothy Welch claims that, according to reliable polls, President Donald Trump’s supporters are less educated. That may very well be.

However, the Ivy league eggheads and other progressives that Wayne Allyn Root was referring to in a recent column have little or no good-old common sense. You can be highly educated and possess multiple degrees, but that doesn’t necessarily make you intelligent or know how to deal with the outside world.

As history has proven, idealists such as Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama make poor presidents. Realists, such as Ronald Reagan, make great ones.

