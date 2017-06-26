Smoker’s death affects all those around her

This is an open letter to all you smokers out there. You defend your right to destroy your own health. Now let’s look at the overall damage.

My wife passed away last year after 60 years of smoking. She would not listen to all the warnings, including from her doctors, nor the pleading from me and her children. She was convinced cancer only affects other people. I lost my wife. My children, adults now, lost their mother.

My home is now just a house, full of emptiness. Yes, I am free now to come and go wherever I please. I just don’t know where that is. The emptiness she left behind is devastating. The saddest part is that according to the medical experts this would not have happened if she had just given up smoking.

I am not advocating government action to outlaw tobacco products. I merely would like all smokers to consider the damage they do to others not just by polluting the air, but by their absence after the bell tolls.