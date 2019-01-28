Socialism and other people’s money

Concerning your Friday editorial on socialism, “There’s not a enough money in the world …”: It’s a rather simple notion to prove, too.

Take the world’s sum total of wealth. Divide that number by the planet’s population. The resulting once-per-soul payment settles in at around $35,000. Keep in mind, this is a once-per-life figure. It will have to last.

Obviously, if such a worldwide communal distribution of wealth were to take place, Westerners, even the poor ones, would be plunged into abject poverty instantly. And, no doubt, Western leftists would be screaming and yelling the loudest about the “unfairness.”

So when Western leftists talk about “wealth equality,” they’re actually talking about including themselves among the rich for the “sharing,” while leaving the world’s poor out in the cold for the spoils. Is this ideology selfish, delusional or ignorant? Or some combination of all three?