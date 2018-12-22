Solar panels are no-brainers for Las Vegas homes

In response to your Tuesday editorial on solar panel mandates for new homes, I would like to offer additional thoughts.

I certainly understand how some people could not absorb $10,000 extra for solar panels when buying a new home — while already stretching their budget to get the most home they can for their income. But I think the question could be: Would I buy less home not to have an electric bill that historically increases every year?

Just like building homes tighter, increased insulation and energy star appliances all become less and less expensive as all builders incorporate these efficiencies, so will solar panels.

I put the panels in four years ago. It has been one of the best investments I ever made.

First, I averaged my electric bill for the past two years. I then financed my solar panels using that average number as my monthly loan expense. My electric bill will never go up (which it historically does every year), and the panels will be paid off in six more years (10 years total). Finally, after a total of 10 years, I won’t have an electric bill at all. It’s just a no-brainer.