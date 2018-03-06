Some questions for those suing Steve Wynn

How many days of work did the behavior of Mr. Wynn cause each to miss?

Steve Wynn. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

After being allegedly harassed by Steve Wynn, did one or both of the two traumatized massage therapists suing Mr. Wynn schedule further sessions with, or accept a tip from, Mr. Wynn (“Another complaint lodged,” Friday Review-Journal)?

As a result of Mr. Wynn’s brutish behavior, was either plaintiff hospitalized?

Has either plaintiff been harassed by another client? If so, why did she not engage counsel and bring suit?

Are the lawyers who filed the complaints so intent on securing justice that they are representing the plaintiffs free of charge?

If I were defense counsel for Mr. Wynn, the above are a few of the more pleasant inquiries I would make of each plaintiff.