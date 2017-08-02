The Friends of Gold Butte does not speak for all of us in Nevada. Stanley Paher’s July 23 commonsense commentary in the Review-Journal regarding the Gold Butte National Monument were much appreciated. Sadly, the powers-that-be in Washington, D.C., did not bother to seek input from the local communities before making the monument designation. Many of us look forward to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s fair and pragmatic assessment.
Some rural Nevadans have a different opinion about national monuments
The Friends of Gold Butte does not speak for all of us.
August 1, 2017 - 9:00 pm