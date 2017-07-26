ad-fullscreen
Letters

Some Strip casino fees are worse than others

Rose D. Sigman Las Vegas
July 25, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to Paul Fein’s Monday letter, “A thousand cuts,” I agree that extra fees imposed by casinos are most disgusting. A parking fee, however, isn’t the worst of them. I hope we may expect a safe place for our vehicle and, I like to think, additional security for self-parkers.

The “resort fee,” or whatever it may be called, is a worse rip-off.

But the worst rip-off, which could result in death, is the lack of handicapped accommodations on the first floor. Those of us who can’t walk cannot run down the stairs in an emergency.

It’s all a gamble.

