Southern Nevada authorities must get serious about illegal fireworks

Once again, the gentle citizens of the Las Vegas Valley have been treated to more firework nonsense courtesy of seemingly scores of hare-brained morons.

In the years we have owned our home in this neighborhood, last Wednesday night stands out as the worst ever experienced. Legally banned stationary and rocket-type fireworks were everywhere. Rockets struck rooftops and yards. Streets were blocked by these morons who utilized them as launch pads. This went on from about 7 p.m. until midnight — all in the name of Independence Day.

Metro police announced that a special website (ispyfireworks.com) would be a big help by allowing citizens to report this illegal activity instead of calling 311 or 911. Data would be accumulated that would aid in future attempts to control this situation. This was a great idea. The only trouble is that the website was inoperative. We tried it several times. Finally, we called 311 and were told that an officer would respond. After about two hours, two officers responded. We thank them, but it was too late.

How do we, as a community, deal with this? I think the answer lies with law enforcement and the judiciary. To get this done, the politicians must get involved. I do not blame Metro. The department does what it can with limited resources. The key to enforcement is strong laws and strong penalties. Examples must be made.