Southern Nevada got duped on Raider stadium

Southern Nevada got duped. We are building a $1.8 billion football stadium. Of that, $750 million is public money that could be used for schools and education. The stadium of 65,000 will have fewer than than 2,000 parking spots. This is like MGM building a 5,000-room hotel with 500 parking spaces. I don’t think that would ever happen. The company would be out of business.

Who approved this crazy arrangement? If every car carries six passengers, that’s 12,000 people. Where are the other 53,000 people going to park? What a scam.