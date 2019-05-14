87°F
Letters

Southern Nevada’s greedy developers

Mary Aquino North Las Vegas
May 13, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated May 13, 2019 - 9:20 pm

A recent column by Eli Segall states that home sales have stagnated. Boy, is he telling the truth. The developers haven’t learned their lesson from the last crash. Why would you increase prices so much when the cost to build homes has not risen? Greed, that’s why.

I worked for years in construction, and those who succeeded had a saying: “The small jobs, cost-wise, were the ones that kept your cash flow and profit.” That is so right. I watched as greed killed developers with too much inventory and debt.

Wise up, slow down and reduce your prices. You’ll be laughing all the way to the bank while the other developers go broke.

LETTER: Impeachment can’t come soon enough
Richard L. Strickland North Las Vegas

More than 500 former attorneys and legal staff of the Justice Department have signed a letter stating that Attorney General William Barr is full of it.

LETTER: Time for Congress to outlaw assault weapons
Christopher Digsby Las Vegas

We as Americans have the right to bear arms. We do not, however, have the right to own weapons that can produce such a mass devastation in such a short amount of time.

Entrance to Northwest Academy, a private boarding school in Amargosa Valley. (Michael Quine/Las ...
LETTER: There’s more to the Northwest Academy story
Brent Facer St. George, Utah

Your series “Deserted in the Desert” about Northwest Academy ignored some important facts. Any entity working with maladapted youth will have allegations.

LETTER: GOP needs to mount a moral defense of capitalism
Stan McClure Las Vegas

Conservatives are now attacking the Green New Deal by pointing out (correctly) that government control of the economy will not work, will raise taxes, will cost too much, etc.

LETTER: Nevada teachers struggling with unruly students
John A. Bauman Las Vegas

I’ve been married to a middle-school teacher for more than 30 years. I believe teacher-student relationships have gradually gotten worse over that time.

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore discusses climate change on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at UNLV ...
LETTER: Al Gore’s impressive speech at UNLV
Rita Ransom Las Vegas

As an attendee at Al Gore’s excellent presentation at UNLV, I was very pleased to see Henry Brean’s comprehensive summary of the event.