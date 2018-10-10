Letters

Southwest Gas caught with hands in the cookie jar

Jeralyn Elsasser Las Vegas
October 9, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

The majority of working people are honest, work hard, pay their bills and enjoy life. Then in last Friday’s Review-Journal, we read that Southwest Gas executives want to raise rates to pay for homes and other personal expenditures.

We need audits in every company that handles our money so we can feel confident that it is being used correctly.

Who are these people who think they can just spend our money and get upset when they are investigated and asked questions? This article was an eye-opener. Taxpayers have to pay attention and read the Review-Journal.

